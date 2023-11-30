Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bajai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Bajai jaras, Hungary

Baja
5
5 properties total found
4 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
4 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€170,288
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
3 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€102,860
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Baja, Hungary
1 room apartment
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€171,874
Leave a request
5 room house in Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€275,950
Leave a request

Property types in Bajai jaras

apartments

Properties features in Bajai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir