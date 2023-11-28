Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lajosmizse, Hungary

3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€192,014
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€208,360
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€91,731
7 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
7 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 529 m²
€1,31M
8 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
8 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€1,05M
5 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
5 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 476 m²
€733,845
