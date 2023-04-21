Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Villa 6 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
2 room house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 room house
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
Villa 2 room villa in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 580,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Cottage 6 rooms in Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
2 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 195,000
This fantastic maisonette for sale in Aptera, Chania, is located in the village of Megala Ch…
Villa 4 room villa in Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
3 room house in Perivolia, Greece
3 room house
Perivolia, Greece
2 bath
€ 490,000
This is a seafront apartment for sale in the center of Chania, in Crete. It is set on the fi…
1 room Cottage in Agia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor The fir…
9 room house in Oasi, Greece
9 room house
Oasi, Greece
5 bath
€ 900,000
This huge villa for sale in Perivolia, Chania, is a great opportunity for the one who seeks …
5 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 bath
€ 1,400,000
This is a spectacular 370 m2, 5 bedroom, luxury villa set in the hills of Crete and overlook…
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 bath
€ 850,000
A designer 4 bedroom villa featuring a cinema room, large heated infinity swimming pool, a…
5 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 bath
€ 1,050,000
A wonderful villa with amazing views and 280m2 of living space It features 5 bedrooms, an ou…
2 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 bath
€ 1,650,000
A villa for sale in Akrotiri,Chania in a truly unique location overlooking the bay. The 2-le…
House in Perivolia, Greece
House
Perivolia, Greece
1 bath
€ 250,000
This hidden property for sale in the alleys of Chania Old Town has a total size of 66 sqms a…
House in Chania Municipality, Greece
House
Chania Municipality, Greece
€ 3,850,000
This villa complex for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in a picturesque village –…

Properties features in Chania Municipality, Greece

