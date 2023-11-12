Villas for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

UAE
27 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perivolia, Greece
8
500 m²
1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,92M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chorafakia, Greece
3
3
138 m²
2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
184 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
185 m²
2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
4
4
262 m²
2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korakies, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 500 sq.m. 2 Villas for sale with a total…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
1
750 m²
1
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chorafakia, Greece
11
4
380 m²
3
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 380 sq. m in Crete. The villa is located in a quiet …
€620,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
3
1
106 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€570,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
1
316 m²
1
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pazinos, Greece
8
4
195 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€875,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kampani, Greece
5
2
235 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€795,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
10
6
600 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
5
3
360 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroom…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Káto Stalós, Greece
8
5
420 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ligides, Greece
9
4
300 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pithari, Greece
9
6
410 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
6
3
392 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 392 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€860,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sternes, Greece
10
5
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
10
6
460 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€3,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Krio Nero, Greece
5
3
300 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,37M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Stavros, Greece
1
4 000 m²
1
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings with a total area of 530 sq. m., lo…
€1,53M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marathi, Greece
5
4
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
4
2
201 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one playroo…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koumbeli, Greece
1
278 m²
1
For sale spacious villa with sea view in Akrotiri area in Crete island. The villa consists o…
€725,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chorafakia, Greece
1
270 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea opens up from the windo…
€1,07M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stavros, Greece
1
465 m²
1
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
€6,50M
Recommend
