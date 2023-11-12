Villas for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perivolia, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,92M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korakies, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 500 sq.m. 2 Villas for sale with a total…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Price on request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 380 sq. m in Crete. The villa is located in a quiet …
€620,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€570,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
€780,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pazinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pazinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€875,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kampani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kampani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€795,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroom…
€950,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Káto Stalós, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Káto Stalós, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ligides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ligides, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€900,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pithari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pithari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 392 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€860,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sternes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Krio Nero, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Krio Nero, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,37M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Stavros, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings with a total area of 530 sq. m., lo…
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marathi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marathi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one playroo…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Koumbeli, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale spacious villa with sea view in Akrotiri area in Crete island. The villa consists o…
€725,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea opens up from the windo…
€1,07M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stavros, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
€6,50M

