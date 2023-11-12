Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

3 room cottage with furnishings in Kathiana, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kathiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2…
€320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kathiana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kathiana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€75,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€290,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
€290,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Varipetro, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Varipetro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
€970,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Koumbeli, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Sternes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€380,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Potistiria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€700,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Potistiria, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Potistiria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale cottage, total area of 420 sq.m. , with an adjacent terrace of 150 square meters. m…
€700,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nerokouros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nerokouros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€700,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Perivolia, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Perivolia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€550,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 …
€150,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Pithari, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Pithari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€420,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Stavros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€485,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Aroni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Aroni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€1,15M
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Souda, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Souda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€180,000

