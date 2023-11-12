Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€295,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€465,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€725,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€497,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three storey maisonette of 53 sq.m. living space, in Platanias, Chania. The ma…
€190,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€520,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€540,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€550,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€560,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€570,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€580,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€590,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pazinos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pazinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 228 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€550,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€800,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Sternes, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex consisting of 2 buildings. Each building has 2 tan-houses of 120 sq.m.…
€1,20M

