Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
  6. Tornio
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Tornio, Finland

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 297,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir