  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Tampereen seutukunta
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland

Lempaeaelae
3
Orivesi
3
Yloejaervi
3
Nokia
2
Viljakkala
2
Kangasala
1
Tampere
1
20 properties total found
2 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
2 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 159,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Vastamaeki, Finland
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ylö…
4 room housein Oriveden asema, Finland
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
2 room house
Tampereen seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Teisko, Finland
Townhouse
Teisko, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Polso area, Tamper…
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 379,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Voitila, Finland
Townhouse
Voitila, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
4 room housein Paekinmaeki, Finland
4 room house
Paekinmaeki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Lempaeaelae, Finland
4 room house
Lempaeaelae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 420,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Huhkaankylae, Finland
5 room house
Huhkaankylae, Finland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 219 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 595,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Pohja, Finland
Townhouse
Pohja, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kangasala sells a clean 1…
3 room housein Nokia, Finland
3 room house
Nokia, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Yloejaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Yloejaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Clean and compact studio …
3 room housein Kollola, Finland
3 room house
Kollola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 154,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Mihari, Finland
3 room house
Mihari, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 269,000
Townhousein Karjula, Finland
Townhouse
Karjula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Yl & l…
Housein Oriveden asema, Finland
House
Oriveden asema, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction!House for permanent …

Properties features in Tampereen seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
