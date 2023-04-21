Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Finland
  Mainland Finland
  Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  Houses

Houses for sale in South Savo, Finland

Mikkelin seutukunta
15
Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
7
Savonlinnan seutukunta
6
Puumala
4
Maentyharju
3
Pieksaemaeki
3
Savonlinna
3
Juva
2
Townhouse in Maentyharju, Finland
Townhouse
Maentyharju, Finland
€ 22,000
Cottage in Varistaipale, Finland
Cottage
Varistaipale, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
House in Savonlinna, Finland
House
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Juva, Finland
Townhouse
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Haukivuori, Finland
Townhouse
Haukivuori, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Haukivuori…
Townhouse in Kangasniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kangasniemi, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Puumala, Finland
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Elite and very rare place! Calculation in St. Petersburg in any currency is possible!!! Pe…
Townhouse in Puumala, Finland
Townhouse
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet area, Tihusnie…
House in Juva, Finland
House
Juva, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Juva sells house 109 m ²,…
Townhouse in Kerimaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Kerimaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Savo…
Townhouse in Enonkoski, Finland
Townhouse
Enonkoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale 1-k townhouse 48…
Townhouse in Joroinen, Finland
Townhouse
Joroinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive 1-k apartment…
Townhouse in Maentyharju, Finland
Townhouse
Maentyharju, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in a …
Villa 4 room villa in Savonlinna, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Savonlinna, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 158 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 375,000
Holiday home on the island of Ritosaari in Savonlinna, the shore of Lake Saimaa! Two-storey …
Townhouse in Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Pertunmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Pertunmaa, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Puumala, Finland
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
House in Maentyharju, Finland
House
Maentyharju, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Suomenniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Suomenniemi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Pertunmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Pertunmaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Pertunma…
Cottage in Puumala, Finland
Cottage
Puumala, Finland
Price on request
Elite and very rare place!Calculation is possible in St. Petersburg !!!Perhaps a remote tran…
House in Jaeppilae, Finland
House
Jaeppilae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Yappil area, a 42 …
Townhouse in Kuortti, Finland
Townhouse
Kuortti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Small townhouse 33.5 m & sup…
Townhouse in Kuortti, Finland
Townhouse
Kuortti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the Kuortti area, Pertunm…
3 room house in Kangasniemi, Finland
3 room house
Kangasniemi, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 379,000
House with an area of 206m2 for recreation or permanent residence in Luusnemi, administratio…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Savonlinna, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Savonlinna, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
Cottage on its own site in Kerimyaki near golf.field. The beach is about 500 meters away. T…

Properties features in South Savo, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Mir