  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland

Residential properties for sale in South Karelia, Finland

55 properties total found
Apartment in Simpele, Finland
Apartment
Simpele, Finland
€ 10,409
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 30,000
Apartment in Parikkala, Finland
Apartment
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, the Sienimäki …
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Parikkala, Finland
Apartment
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Parikkal…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Ima…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the center of Vuokse…
Townhouse in Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Imat…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from Immal Beach,…
Apartment in Savitaipale, Finland
Apartment
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Savi…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Imat…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, 2-bed apartmen…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Imatra, 1-…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, 2-bed apartmen…
3 room house in Imatra, Finland
3 room house
Imatra, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
Detached house built in 1976 in the Rauha area. This three-bedroom home has a large two-burn…
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Joutseno sells a well-kep…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, the Sienimäki …
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, Rajapatsas dis…
Apartment in Taavetti, Finland
Apartment
Taavetti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in the …
1 room apartment in Imatra, Finland
1 room apartment
Imatra, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,900
One bedroom apartment in Imatra. The apartment is located in a quiet and green area. The apa…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Im…
Apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment …
House in Ruokolahti, Finland
House
Ruokolahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Salosaari area, Ru…
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in a town …
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Ready to move in a clean …
Apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in La…
House in Jurvala, Finland
House
Jurvala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Large, well-built house 3…

