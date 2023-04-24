Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland

Lappeenranta
7
Luumaeki
4
Taavetti
4
Joutseno
3
Savitaipale
3
Lemi
1
19 properties total found
Apartment in Taavetti, Finland
Apartment
Taavetti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Taavetti area, Luu…
House in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
House
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Korvenkylä…
Apartment in Savitaipale, Finland
Apartment
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Savi…
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Joutseno sells a well-kep…
Apartment in Taavetti, Finland
Apartment
Taavetti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in the …
Apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment …
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in a town …
Apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in La…
House in Jurvala, Finland
House
Jurvala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Large, well-built house 3…
Townhouse in Savitaipale, Finland
Townhouse
Savitaipale, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Joutseno, Finland
Apartment
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Taavetti, Finland
Apartment
Taavetti, Finland
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
2 room apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 169,000
Townhouse in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Townhouse
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! One bedroom apartment in Lap…
Apartment in Taavetti, Finland
Apartment
Taavetti, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe !!!Per…
Apartment in Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
House in Joutseno, Finland
House
Joutseno, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
3 room house in Lemi, Finland
3 room house
Lemi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 56,000
House in Lemi in Lappeenranta with three bedrooms, a bright spacious living room. House on o…

