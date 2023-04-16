Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kotka, Finland

3 room housein Pihkoo, Finland
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Metsaekulma, Finland
3 room house
Metsaekulma, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Parikka, Finland
2 room house
Parikka, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Karhula, Finland
2 room house
Karhula, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 94,000
Housein Pihkoo, Finland
House
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Kaarniemi, Finland
House
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Kaarniemi, Finland
House
Kaarniemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! For sale a spacious, modern …

