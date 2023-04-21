Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Imatran seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

Imatra
36
Parikkala
1
Rautjaervi
1
Ruokolahti
1
Simpele
1
39 properties total found
Apartment in Simpele, Finland
Apartment
Simpele, Finland
€ 10,409
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 30,000
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Townhouse
Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Raut…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Near the center of Vuokse…
Townhouse in Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Imat…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Imatra, 1-…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, 2-bed apartmen…
3 room house in Imatra, Finland
3 room house
Imatra, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
Detached house built in 1976 in the Rauha area. This three-bedroom home has a large two-burn…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, the Sienimäki …
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In Imatra, Rajapatsas dis…
1 room apartment in Imatra, Finland
1 room apartment
Imatra, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,900
One bedroom apartment in Imatra. The apartment is located in a quiet and green area. The apa…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Im…
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Ready to move in a clean …
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
House in Imatra, Finland
House
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Imatra, Finland
Townhouse
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
Price on request
Cottage in Imatra, Finland
Cottage
Imatra, Finland
Price on request

Properties features in Imatran seutukunta, Finland

