Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lahden seutukunta
  6. Hollola

Residential properties for sale in Hollola, Finland

6 properties total found
Apartmentin Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
2 room housein Hollola, Finland
2 room house
Hollola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Hollola, Finland
Apartment
Hollola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Holl…
Townhousein Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Townhouse
Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kärk…
1 room apartmentin Hollola, Finland
1 room apartment
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Hollola, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 15 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,700
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir