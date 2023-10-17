Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dominican Republic

Higueey
47
La Altagracia
47
Puerto Plata
26
Salcedo
21
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
5
Nagua
5
San Pedro de Macoris
4
92 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€223,332
Villa 2 room villa in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€76,028
2 room house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Новые дома в Баваро строятся в рамках нового проекта Maral. Расположение проекта удобно, есл…
€90,948
3 room house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Новый дом в Баваро расположен в тихом районе Эль-Эхекутиво в Баваро, курорт Пунта-Кана. Р…
€190,070
2 room house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Дом с 2 спальнями расположен в центре Баваро. Недалеко от центральной авеню Эстейт-роуд. Дом…
€179,616
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Вилла Дуплекс расположена в резиденции Баваро Пунта Кана. Большие и светлые комнаты этой …
€166,311
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€617,728
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€498,934
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,76M
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
€807,798
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,47M
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€665,245
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€498,934
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 077 m²
Floor 2/2
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of ​​approximately…
€5,12M
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
House of solid construction in block has a wide gallery, gate with vehicle access, car stora…
€147,304
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€949,400
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
€864,819
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is a mixture of comfort, luxury and convenience in a dream area, access to the bea…
€660,493
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,38M
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 396 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
€712,763
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
€374,438
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€379,190
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€332,623
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
€532,196
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
€755,528
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with modem in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with modem
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish low cost 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closet, pool, little yard. This one is alr…
€237,588
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
€10,83M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
€4,70M

