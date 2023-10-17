UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Dominican Republic
Houses
Houses for sale in Dominican Republic
Higueey
47
La Altagracia
47
Puerto Plata
26
Salcedo
21
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
5
Nagua
5
San Pedro de Macoris
4
House
Clear all
92 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
145 m²
1
€223,332
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
2
2
112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€76,028
Recommend
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2
2
87 m²
Новые дома в Баваро строятся в рамках нового проекта Maral. Расположение проекта удобно, есл…
€90,948
Recommend
3 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3
2
123 m²
Новый дом в Баваро расположен в тихом районе Эль-Эхекутиво в Баваро, курорт Пунта-Кана. Р…
€190,070
Recommend
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2
2
200 m²
Дом с 2 спальнями расположен в центре Баваро. Недалеко от центральной авеню Эстейт-роуд. Дом…
€179,616
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3
3
208 m²
Вилла Дуплекс расположена в резиденции Баваро Пунта Кана. Большие и светлые комнаты этой …
€166,311
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
7
6
425 m²
2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€617,728
Recommend
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
7
5
372 m²
3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€498,934
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
1 093 m²
3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,76M
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
3
342 m²
1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
€807,798
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
5
5
900 m²
2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
5
5
800 m²
2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
4
1 095 m²
3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,47M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
176 m²
1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€665,245
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4
2
200 m²
1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€498,934
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
6
1 077 m²
2/2
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of approximately…
€5,12M
Recommend
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2
1
80 m²
1/1
House of solid construction in block has a wide gallery, gate with vehicle access, car stora…
€147,304
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10
6
520 m²
1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€949,400
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
4
500 m²
2/2
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
€864,819
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
4
350 m²
2/2
The villa is a mixture of comfort, luxury and convenience in a dream area, access to the bea…
€660,493
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10
6
800 m²
2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,38M
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
3
396 m²
2/2
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
€712,763
1
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
2
185 m²
2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
€374,438
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
200 m²
2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€379,190
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
200 m²
1/1
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€332,623
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
4
325 m²
2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
€532,196
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
5
464 m²
2/2
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
€755,528
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with modem
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
3
185 m²
1/2
Stylish low cost 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closet, pool, little yard. This one is alr…
€237,588
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8
8
1 110 m²
1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
€10,83M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
5
1 000 m²
1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
€4,70M
Recommend
Property types in Dominican Republic
villas
Properties features in Dominican Republic
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
