Prague is the Czech capital and one of the biggest tourist destinations on the European continent. It is the place to come to appreciate the unique ancient architecture, visit Gothic churches and take a ride on the picturesque Vltava River. Many foreigners who come to the Czech capital as tourists end up staying permanently, buying flats and apartments here.

What attracts foreigners to Prague

Foreigners buy flats here, knowing that it is a profitable investment. Here are just a few of the benefits of buying property in the Czech capital:

  • free higher education available to everyone: Czechs and foreigners alike;
  • rational investment in the future — the cost of living space increases by an average of 6-10% annually;
  • opportunity to earn by renting out your flat;
  • living in a beautiful European country with a clean environment and high standard of living.

Which flats can you buy in Prague and how much they cost

All real estate in Prague can be roughly divided into secondary and new. Flats in older buildings are mostly found in the centre. They are of good construction quality. The average cost of a second-hand flat in Prague is 4000-5000 euros per square meter.

The new buildings are actively built on the outskirts of the city and in the suburbs. A square meter is estimated at 3000-6000 euros. For this price buyers get a spacious housing with an original layout. You can buy a cheap flat in Prague in a new building only from the developer at the stage of the excavation.

The best places to buy a property

The capital of the Czech Republic is divided into 10 districts. Prague 1 is traditionally considered the most convenient location for a flat. This is the historical centre of the city, where all important infrastructure and attractions are located.

Those who want to live surrounded by parks and squares can opt for Prague 4. It is one of the greenest and largest districts of the city. You can choose to live in one- or two-bedroom flats in Prague of different classes, from economy to luxury. You can also buy a small studio of 20+ square meters at affordable prices.

Prague is an ideal place to live. You’ll find low grocery prices, good environmental conditions and a wide range of places to relax. You can find out more about flats available for purchase in the Czech capital on the REALTING portal.

