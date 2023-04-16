Czech Republic
26 properties total found
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
28 m²
€ 139,698
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
3 Floor
€ 416,123
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2 Floor
€ 354,554
We would like to offer you a beautiful apartment 2 + kk on the penultimate floor of a histor…
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
1 Floor
€ 742,652
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique apartment in the Central Park Prague residence. …
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
1 Floor
€ 424,191
Cosy living or an attractive investment opportunity, a 3 + KK flat (65 m2) with a terrace (2…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 411,452
Dovolujeme si nabídnout k prodeji prostorný a zároveň útulný byt 2+1 v perfektním stavu nach…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 199,180
One-room apartment in the rapidly developing area of Prague 9, near the Keirzhov Park and th…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 215,528
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 285,266
Spacious one-room apartment in Prague, located in a residential complex on the border of Zab…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 307,400
This modern project is ideal for personal accommodation and investment purposes, and also of…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 345,900
This modern project is ideal for personal accommodation and investment purposes, and also of…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 358,100
This modern project is ideal for personal accommodation and investment purposes, and also of…
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 341,400
This modern project is ideal for personal accommodation and investment purposes, and also of…
Apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
51 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 373,037
We offer a spacious two-room apartment in one of the best Rheinons in Prague. The apartment …
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 478,803
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
203 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 579,800
Apartment with & nbsp; layout 3 rooms + kitchen area, floor area 68.6 m & sup2;, face window…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 270,740
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
167 m²
2/13 Floor
€ 721,200
We offer for sale a two-story apartment in the Central Park Prague residence (Prague 3) with…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
5 Floor
€ 301,477
We would like to offer you a beautiful apartment 1 + kk on the penultimate floor of a histor…
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
118 m²
4 Floor
€ 933,729
We would like to offer you a generous apartment 4 + kk with a floor area of 117.8 m2 with a …
2 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
2 Floor
€ 363,046
We would like to offer you a completely renovated apartment 2 + kk with a size of 59 m2, loc…
3 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms
166 m²
3 Floor
€ 721,421
We offer for sale a duplex flat in the residence Central Park Prague (Prague 3) with a beaut…
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
2 Floor
€ 296,636
We would like to offer you a cozy apartment 1 + kk in the city center (Prague 2 - New Town) …
1 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
1 Floor
€ 288,526
We would like to offer you a cozy apartment 1 + kk in the city center (Prague 2 - New Town) …
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
€ 764,307
Dovolujeme si Vám nabídnout reprezentativní, luxusní a skvěle dispozičně řešeného bytu 4 + k…
4 room apartment
Prague, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms
123 m²
3 Floor
€ 573,231
We exclusively offer for sale a unique apartment in the centre of Prague,, not only for inve…
