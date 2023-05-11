Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Benesov
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in okres Benesov, Czech Republic

Vlasim
3
16 properties total found
3 room apartment in Naceradec, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Naceradec, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 116,610
Apartment in Samechov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Samechov, Czech Republic
Area 1 247 m²
€ 1,318,200
Apartment in Lsteni, Czech Republic
Apartment
Lsteni, Czech Republic
Area 1 000 m²
€ 821,340
2 room apartment in Vlasim, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Vlasim, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 134,355
Apartment in Odlochovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Odlochovice, Czech Republic
Area 110 m²
€ 163,878
Apartment in Trhovy Stepanov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Trhovy Stepanov, Czech Republic
Area 200 m²
€ 124,800
Apartment in Benesov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Benesov, Czech Republic
Area 130 m²
€ 417,768
Apartment in okres Benesov, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres Benesov, Czech Republic
Area 85 m²
€ 111,033
Apartment in Tremosnice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Tremosnice, Czech Republic
Area 100 m²
€ 147,030
Apartment in Divisov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Divisov, Czech Republic
Area 90 m²
€ 190,086
Apartment in Samechov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Samechov, Czech Republic
Area 52 m²
€ 145,704
2 room apartment in Vlasim, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Vlasim, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 143,598
2 room apartment in Vlasim, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Vlasim, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€ 111,540
2 room apartment in Netvorice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Netvorice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
€ 107,484
Apartment in Babice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Babice, Czech Republic
Area 103 m²
€ 331,617
Apartment in Vlkovec, Czech Republic
Apartment
Vlkovec, Czech Republic
Area 130 m²
€ 156,624

