Apartments for sale in Jihocesky kraj, Czech Republic

Apartmentin Sevetin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sevetin, Czech Republic
39 m²
€ 97,228
Apartmentin Trebon, Czech Republic
Apartment
Trebon, Czech Republic
55 m²
€ 156,669
Apartmentin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
24 m²
€ 103,597
Apartmentin Hlinsko, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hlinsko, Czech Republic
50 m²
€ 126,949
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
77 m²
€ 212,288
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
75 m²
€ 275,975

