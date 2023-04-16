Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj

Residential properties for sale in Jihocesky kraj, Czech Republic

okres ceske Budejovice
11
okres Prachatice
6
okres cesky Krumlov
4
okres Jindrichuv Hradec
4
okres Tabor
3
Hluboka nad Vltavou
2
okres Pisek
2
České Budějovice
2
Show more
30 properties total found
Apartmentin Sevetin, Czech Republic
Apartment
Sevetin, Czech Republic
39 m²
€ 97,228
Housein Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
House
Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 208,043
Apartmentin Trebon, Czech Republic
Apartment
Trebon, Czech Republic
55 m²
€ 156,669
Housein Olesnice, Czech Republic
House
Olesnice, Czech Republic
118 m²
€ 177,898
Apartmentin okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
24 m²
€ 103,597
Housein Micovice, Czech Republic
House
Micovice, Czech Republic
614 m²
€ 101,474
Housein Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
House
Dolni Trebonin, Czech Republic
253 m²
€ 381,695
Housein Lisov, Czech Republic
House
Lisov, Czech Republic
80 m²
€ 131,194
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
3 929 m²
€ 551,908
Housein Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
House
Chlum u Trebone, Czech Republic
152 m²
€ 88,737
Housein Vimperk, Czech Republic
House
Vimperk, Czech Republic
650 m²
€ 509,492
Housein Laziste, Czech Republic
House
Laziste, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 157,093
Apartmentin Hlinsko, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hlinsko, Czech Republic
50 m²
€ 126,949
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
77 m²
€ 212,288
Housein Pridoli, Czech Republic
House
Pridoli, Czech Republic
254 m²
€ 632,620
Housein Pisek, Czech Republic
House
Pisek, Czech Republic
40 m²
€ 46,279
Housein Srubec, Czech Republic
House
Srubec, Czech Republic
210 m²
€ 381,695
Housein Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
140 m²
Price on request
Housein Hnevanov, Czech Republic
House
Hnevanov, Czech Republic
272 m²
€ 585,916
Housein Majdalena, Czech Republic
House
Majdalena, Czech Republic
18 720 m²
€ 495,269
Housein Vcelna, Czech Republic
House
Vcelna, Czech Republic
240 m²
€ 577,000
Housein Petruv Dvur, Czech Republic
House
Petruv Dvur, Czech Republic
12 666 m²
Price on request
Housein Buk, Czech Republic
House
Buk, Czech Republic
522 m²
€ 177,898
Housein Lhenice, Czech Republic
House
Lhenice, Czech Republic
157 m²
€ 245,830
Housein okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
House
okres ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 216,110
Housein Kremze, Czech Republic
House
Kremze, Czech Republic
94 m²
€ 182,568
Housein Doubrava, Czech Republic
House
Doubrava, Czech Republic
48 m²
€ 68,781
Housein Temelin, Czech Republic
House
Temelin, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 169,302
Apartmentin Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
75 m²
€ 275,975
Housein Prachatice, Czech Republic
House
Prachatice, Czech Republic
260 m²
€ 337,539

Properties features in Jihocesky kraj, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir