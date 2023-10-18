Apartments for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
RIJEKA, CENTER - Master's apartment, 97 m2, near Korza! We are mediating the sale of a bea…
€320,000
4 room apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 217 m²
Floor 2
€490,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - luxury penthouse with panoramic sea view We offer a penthous…
€934,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
RIJEKA, MARČELJEVA DRAGA - Newly adapted 2 bedroom + bathroom apartment for sale on the seco…
€320,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 24
RIJEKA, TURNIĆ - two residential units with a panoramic view of the sea For sale is an apa…
€264,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
KASTAV-REŠETARI We are selling an apartment in a new building that is currently under constr…
€173,500
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
RIJEKA, CENTER - 3BR+DB unique apartment in the city center, 90 m2 Uniquely adapted and deco…
€259,500
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 162 m²
RIJEKA, CENTER - A well-established apartment business with 5 separate units. This beautiful…
€927,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with garden and terrace, 131.25 m2, Banderevo, Rijeka A spacious apartment of 131…
€253,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Newly renovated apartment in Rijeka, 2 bedrooms, 65 m2, Belveder, Rijeka The furnished two-r…
€186,750
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment in Brajdica, 70 m2, Rijeka Furnished 2.5 bedroom apartment, located in Rijeka, onl…
€130,000

