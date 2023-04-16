Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

2 room apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
100 m² 5 Floor
€ 75,950
ID 30854776 For sale it is offered :1 bedroom apartment on the 5th floor with panoramic sea …
1 room apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 4
€ 42,000
The apartment has two separate entrances, one entrance has its own courtyard and pool view. …
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 88,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 49,900
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 80,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 63,250
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 56,350
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 180,000
Apartmentin Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
€ 46,700
Apartmentin Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
€ 67,300
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 110,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 68,200
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 1,300,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 43,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 2,100,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 350,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 88,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 138,080
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
230 m²
€ 280,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
450 m²
€ 390,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
34 m²
€ 30,500
Apartmentin Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
66 m²
€ 41,500
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
67 m²
€ 50,438
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 133,900
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
74 m²
€ 45,408
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
49 m²
€ 30,000
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
512 m²
€ 345,000
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
154 m²
€ 123,184
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 48,872
Location The new complex in the town of Byala ‘Byala Sun Residence’ 5 offers …

