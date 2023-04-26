Show property on map Show properties list
  Vileyka District
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District

Residential properties for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

Vileyka
16
Viazynski sielski Saviet
10
Iljanski sielski Saviet
9
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet
8
Naracanski sielski Saviet
7
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet
6
Liubanski sielski Saviet
5
Izski sielski Saviet
4
68 properties total found
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 18,127
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 9,109
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 11,842
2 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,593
House in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,386
House in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 5,374
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 59,209
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,127
3 bedroom apartment with a plot.  Address: Vileika, Kosmonavtov St. ⁇ 知 About your f…
Cottage in Viazyn, Belarus
Cottage
Viazyn, Belarus
257 m²
€ 337,037
Apartment in Viazyn, Belarus
Apartment
Viazyn, Belarus
81 m²
€ 6,285
Cottage in Vileyka, Belarus
Cottage
Vileyka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 48,278
An incredibly spacious house with a quality repair, as well as separately built guest house …
Cottage in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
400 m²
€ 45,090
Duplex house in a picturesque place! Address: d. Lyakhovshchina, st. Central   武 Excel…
House in Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,751
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
203 m²
€ 91,091
House in Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
House
Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,394
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
89 m²
€ 25,961
House in Kuraniec, Belarus
House
Kuraniec, Belarus
47 m²
€ 4,555
House for sale with convenient transport links Address: ah. Kurenets, st. Pervomaiskaya. ➜ …
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,546
Modern three-room apartment with furniture and appliances! Address: Vileika, st. Oktyabrskay…
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,941
House in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 19,585
4 room apartment in Lycavicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lycavicy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,842
Four-room apartment in the village of Lycevichi. Address: ah. Lycevichi ✔ ĽAgrogorodok is lo…
House in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 3,188
House for sale in the village of Vileysky district with a plot House for complete repairs or…
House in Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
49 m²
€ 10,931
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,305
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
86 m²
€ 48,278
3 room apartment in Ilya, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ilya, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,414
➜ Comfortable apartment with a well-thought-out layout and repair will allow you to check in…
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
119 m²
€ 36,345
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 11,386
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres in the village. Trick! Address: d. Lovcevichi ➜ Fully …
Cottage in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 36,345
Spacious house for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Buili, st. Central 武 unique cot…
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 6,832

Properties features in Vileyka District, Belarus

