Apartments for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,593
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,127
3 bedroom apartment with a plot.  Address: Vileika, Kosmonavtov St. ⁇ 知 About your f…
Apartment in Viazyn, Belarus
Apartment
Viazyn, Belarus
81 m²
€ 6,285
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,546
Modern three-room apartment with furniture and appliances! Address: Vileika, st. Oktyabrskay…
4 room apartment in Lycavicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lycavicy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,842
Four-room apartment in the village of Lycevichi. Address: ah. Lycevichi ✔ ĽAgrogorodok is lo…
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,305
3 room apartment in Ilya, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ilya, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,414
➜ Comfortable apartment with a well-thought-out layout and repair will allow you to check in…
2 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,317
In a brick house, a good part of the city of Vileika - we offer to inspect a two-room apartm…
3 room apartment in Liuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liuban, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 9,929
1 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,210
Apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
Apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 10,931
Two rooms are for sale ( 7/18 shares ) in a 4-room apartment in. Vileika. The apartment is l…
3 room apartment in Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,977
4 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,040
 

Properties features in Vileyka District, Belarus

