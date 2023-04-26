Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 18,127
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 9,109
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 11,842
House in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,386
House in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 5,374
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 59,209
Cottage in Viazyn, Belarus
Cottage
Viazyn, Belarus
257 m²
€ 337,037
Cottage in Vileyka, Belarus
Cottage
Vileyka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 48,278
An incredibly spacious house with a quality repair, as well as separately built guest house …
Cottage in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
400 m²
€ 45,090
Duplex house in a picturesque place! Address: d. Lyakhovshchina, st. Central   武 Excel…
House in Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,751
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
203 m²
€ 91,091
House in Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
House
Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,394
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
89 m²
€ 25,961
House in Kuraniec, Belarus
House
Kuraniec, Belarus
47 m²
€ 4,555
House for sale with convenient transport links Address: ah. Kurenets, st. Pervomaiskaya. ➜ …
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,941
House in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 19,585
House in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 3,188
House for sale in the village of Vileysky district with a plot House for complete repairs or…
House in Viazyn, Belarus
House
Viazyn, Belarus
49 m²
€ 10,931
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
86 m²
€ 48,278
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
119 m²
€ 36,345
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 11,386
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres in the village. Trick! Address: d. Lovcevichi ➜ Fully …
Cottage in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 36,345
Spacious house for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Buili, st. Central 武 unique cot…
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 6,832
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,098
House with a plot in Vileika Address: Vileika, st. Autumn ✔ 知 Benefits of the house: - The …
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 22,682
 House for sale in the village of Karpovichi! Address: d. Karpovichi st. New 武 惧 Exce…
House in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 113,864
Sale of a house on a European project off the coast! Address: d. Pig, st. Cornflower ⁇ 知 …
House in Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 11,386
For sale a good country house in a village near the ag. Ilya ( 1.5 km ) Good condition, used…
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 5,010
For sale a house with a plot in lifelong possession in a beautiful picturesque place. The ho…
Cottage in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,525
House for sale near Vileysky dv. 100% readiness. Ready to live. High-quality repairs, warm f…
House in Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
74 m²
€ 31,882
Residential building for sale in the city of Vileika! The house is slag-concrete, plastered,…

