Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Vileyka District
Houses
Houses for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus
Viazynski sielski Saviet
9
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet
8
Vileyka
8
Iljanski sielski Saviet
7
Naracanski sielski Saviet
7
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet
6
Liubanski sielski Saviet
4
Izski sielski Saviet
3
Dauhinauski sielski Saviet
1
Kuraniecki sielski Saviet
1
Liudvinouski sielski Saviet
1
House
Clear all
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 18,127
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 9,109
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 11,842
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,386
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 5,374
House
Vileyka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 59,209
Cottage
Viazyn, Belarus
257 m²
€ 337,037
Cottage
Vileyka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 48,278
An incredibly spacious house with a quality repair, as well as separately built guest house …
Cottage
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
400 m²
€ 45,090
Duplex house in a picturesque place! Address: d. Lyakhovshchina, st. Central 武 Excel…
House
Porsa, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,751
House
Vileyka, Belarus
203 m²
€ 91,091
House
Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,394
House
Vileyka, Belarus
89 m²
€ 25,961
House
Kuraniec, Belarus
47 m²
€ 4,555
House for sale with convenient transport links Address: ah. Kurenets, st. Pervomaiskaya. ➜ …
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,941
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 19,585
House
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 3,188
House for sale in the village of Vileysky district with a plot House for complete repairs or…
House
Viazyn, Belarus
49 m²
€ 10,931
House
Vileyka, Belarus
86 m²
€ 48,278
House
Vileyka, Belarus
119 m²
€ 36,345
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 11,386
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres in the village. Trick! Address: d. Lovcevichi ➜ Fully …
Cottage
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 36,345
Spacious house for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Buili, st. Central 武 unique cot…
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 6,832
House
Vileyka, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,098
House with a plot in Vileika Address: Vileika, st. Autumn ✔ 知 Benefits of the house: - The …
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 22,682
House for sale in the village of Karpovichi! Address: d. Karpovichi st. New 武 惧 Exce…
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 113,864
Sale of a house on a European project off the coast! Address: d. Pig, st. Cornflower ⁇ 知 …
House
Iljanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 11,386
For sale a good country house in a village near the ag. Ilya ( 1.5 km ) Good condition, used…
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 5,010
For sale a house with a plot in lifelong possession in a beautiful picturesque place. The ho…
Cottage
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,525
House for sale near Vileysky dv. 100% readiness. Ready to live. High-quality repairs, warm f…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
74 m²
€ 31,882
Residential building for sale in the city of Vileika! The house is slag-concrete, plastered,…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
