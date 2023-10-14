Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Salihorsk
62
cyzevicki sielski Saviet
11
Starobinski sielski Saviet
7
Starobin
5
Zazevicki sielski Saviet
3
91 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
€33,294
3 room apartment with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
€28,442
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Three bedroom apartment in a locked house in the village of Kulaki Address: d. Kulaki, st. G…
€21,879
Cottage new building, with garage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 117 m²
€78,002
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/10
Bright spacious one bedroom apartment. Address: g. Soligorsk, Mr. Shakhterov, D. 11. ⁇ ҡ We…
€42,711
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with basement in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with basement
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
€36,147
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with Сигнализация in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with Сигнализация
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
Bright one bedroom apartment in a quiet area! Address: Soligorsk, st. Zheleznodorozhnaya, d.…
€31,296
2 room apartment in city center in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment in city center
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk Address: g. Soligorsk, Parkovaya str., D. 24 ⁇ …
€30,440
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent 2-room apartment on Kozlova street 46! Address: g. Soligorsk, Kozlova str., D. 46.…
€24,732
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€237,812
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,831
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
€27,491
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
€123,567
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/9
€49,370
2 room apartment with double glazed windows in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/12
€37,955
2 room apartment with intercom in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with intercom
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/9
2-bedroom apartment in a nice area Address: Soligorsk, Lenina str., D. 36 For sale is a spac…
€30,345
2 room apartment with double glazed windows in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
€29,869
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€54,126
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/9
€43,757
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with appliances, with basement in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with appliances, with basement
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
One bedroom apartment in a nice area Address: g. Soligorsk, Oktyabrskaya str., D. 8 ⁇ ҡPres…
€50,416
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/7
€66,492
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
€45,565
House with garage, with bath house in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
€44,614
House with wood trim in Salihorsk, Belarus
House with wood trim
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 203 m²
Duplex house in the very center of Soligorsk! Address: Soligorsk, st. Sports   武 Excellent…
€95,030
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/9
€38,716
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
One bedroom apartment on Mira Avenue 13 Address: Soligorsk, Mira Ave., D. 13 ⁇ そATTention!…
€36,147
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/9
The perfect choice for a comfortable life Address: g. Soligorsk, Lenina str., D. 36. We pres…
€33,199
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
€29,394
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
Bright 2-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk! Address: g. Soligorsk, Leninskiy Komsomo…
€27,967
House with garage, with bath house in Kryvichy, Belarus
House with garage, with bath house
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A profitable opportunity to buy a house Address: ah. Krivichi, st. Proletarskaya. ➜We presen…
€14,174

