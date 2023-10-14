Houses for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage new building, with garage
Starobin, Belarus
117 m²
€78,002
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€237,812
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,831
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€123,567
Recommend
House with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€44,614
Recommend
House with wood trim
Salihorsk, Belarus
203 m²
Duplex house in the very center of Soligorsk! Address: Soligorsk, st. Sports 武 Excellent…
€95,030
Recommend
House with garage, with bath house
Kryvichy, Belarus
100 m²
A profitable opportunity to buy a house Address: ah. Krivichi, st. Proletarskaya. ➜We presen…
€14,174
Recommend
House with garage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
House with a spacious plot in D. Kalinovka (Big jars) Address: d. Kalinovka, st. Central. കV…
€5,707
Recommend
Cottage with garden, with pond on the site
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€190,155
Recommend
House with landscape design, with gazebo
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
This large brick house with a beautiful gazebo on the site can be a great option for living …
€17,027
Recommend
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€84,661
Recommend
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
Buy a cozy log house in D. Radkovo Address: d. Radkovo, st. Central. ാそ Cozy log house in …
€26,540
Recommend
House with garage, with garden, with gazebo
Chizhevichi, Belarus
301 m²
Favorable investment: buy a house. Address: ah. Cizhevichi, st. Meadow. 武We present to your…
€123,662
Recommend
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€14,174
Recommend
House new building, with garden, with landscape design
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
Duplex house 4 km from the city of Soligorsk! Address: p. Chizhovka st. Aerodrome 武 An exc…
€42,797
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
224 m²
€237,812
Recommend
Cottage new building, with garden
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
House for sale with a plot! Address: d. Kulaki, st. Central ➜ 惧 Excellent house within wa…
€57,065
Recommend
House new building, with garage
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
Buy a house in Soligorsk district in D. Lake! Address: p. Zaozerny, Solnechnaya str. കSale …
€47,467
Recommend
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
Buy a ready neat hand in ST Zarya-1 Address: ST Zarya-1. ാ an excellent version of the cotta…
€18,930
Recommend
House with wood trim
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
Buy a cozy cottage 14 km from Soligorsk! Address: ST Prombuilder. ാ站Welcome to your cozy co…
€9,417
Recommend
Cottage new building, with garage
Starobin, Belarus
117 m²
€78,002
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€237,812
Recommend
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,831
Recommend
House with garden, with greenhouse
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
For sale a cozy house near Soligorsk, which will be an ideal place to live. The house has a…
€70,297
Recommend
