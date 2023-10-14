Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Cottage new building, with garage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 117 m²
€78,002
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€237,812
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,831
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with greenhouse
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
€123,567
House with garage, with bath house in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
€44,614
House with wood trim in Salihorsk, Belarus
House with wood trim
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 203 m²
Duplex house in the very center of Soligorsk! Address: Soligorsk, st. Sports   武 Excellent…
€95,030
House with garage, with bath house in Kryvichy, Belarus
House with garage, with bath house
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A profitable opportunity to buy a house Address: ah. Krivichi, st. Proletarskaya. ➜We presen…
€14,174
House with garage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with a spacious plot in D. Kalinovka (Big jars) Address: d. Kalinovka, st. Central. കV…
€5,707
Cottage with garden, with pond on the site in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garden, with pond on the site
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
€190,155
House with landscape design, with gazebo in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with landscape design, with gazebo
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
This large brick house with a beautiful gazebo on the site can be a great option for living …
€17,027
Cottage with garage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
€84,661
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Buy a cozy log house in D. Radkovo  Address: d. Radkovo, st. Central. ാそ Cozy log house in …
€26,540
House with garage, with garden, with gazebo in Chizhevichi, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with gazebo
Chizhevichi, Belarus
Area 301 m²
Favorable investment: buy a house. Address: ah. Cizhevichi, st. Meadow. 武We present to your…
€123,662
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€14,174
House new building, with garden, with landscape design in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House new building, with garden, with landscape design
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Duplex house 4 km from the city of Soligorsk! Address: p. Chizhovka st. Aerodrome 武 An exc…
€42,797
Cottage with garage, with bath house in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 224 m²
€237,812
Cottage new building, with garden in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garden
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale with a plot! Address: d. Kulaki, st. Central   ➜ 惧 Excellent house within wa…
€57,065
House new building, with garage in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House new building, with garage
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Buy a house in Soligorsk district in D. Lake! Address: p. Zaozerny, Solnechnaya str.  കSale …
€47,467
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Buy a ready neat hand in ST Zarya-1 Address: ST Zarya-1. ാ an excellent version of the cotta…
€18,930
House with wood trim in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with wood trim
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Buy a cozy cottage 14 km from Soligorsk! Address: ST Prombuilder. ാ站Welcome to your cozy co…
€9,417
