Residential properties for sale in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

15 properties total found
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
74 m²
€ 25,684
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 46,681
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
310 m²
€ 180,147
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 121,660
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
293 m²
€ 89,217
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 59,478
House for sale with a plot! Address: d. Kulaki, st. Central   ➜ 惧 Excellent house with…
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,131
This large brick house with a beautiful gazebo on the site can be a great option for living …
3 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,628
Three bedroom apartment in a locked house in the village of Kulaki Address: d. Kulaki, st. G…
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 16,131
Duplex country house in the picturesque ST Gloss Address: ST Glasses ⁇ 知 About your futur…
4 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,649
Four-room apartment in the suburbs of Saligorsk Address: d. Kulaki, st. GRP 武Everyone dream…
3 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,905
We work from the owner! Buying this facility, the Buyer does not pay the agency a commission…
1 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 19 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,419
Urgent! For sale 1-room small-sized apartment on the 2nd floor of a brick house. Metal front…
2 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 50,917
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Spacious…
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
209 m²
€ 26,945
3 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 67,589
We work from the owner! If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! We…

