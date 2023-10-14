Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Salihorsk
60
cyzevicki sielski Saviet
4
Starobin
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
67 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
€33,294
3 room apartment with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
€28,442
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with basement
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Three bedroom apartment in a locked house in the village of Kulaki Address: d. Kulaki, st. G…
€21,879
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/10
Bright spacious one bedroom apartment. Address: g. Soligorsk, Mr. Shakhterov, D. 11. ⁇ ҡ We…
€42,711
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with basement in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with basement
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
€36,147
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with Сигнализация in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with Сигнализация
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
Bright one bedroom apartment in a quiet area! Address: Soligorsk, st. Zheleznodorozhnaya, d.…
€31,296
2 room apartment in city center in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment in city center
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk Address: g. Soligorsk, Parkovaya str., D. 24 ⁇ …
€30,440
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent 2-room apartment on Kozlova street 46! Address: g. Soligorsk, Kozlova str., D. 46.…
€24,732
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
€27,491
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/9
€49,370
2 room apartment with double glazed windows in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/12
€37,955
2 room apartment with intercom in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with intercom
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/9
2-bedroom apartment in a nice area Address: Soligorsk, Lenina str., D. 36 For sale is a spac…
€30,345
2 room apartment with double glazed windows in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
€29,869
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€54,126
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/9
€43,757
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with appliances, with basement in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with appliances, with basement
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
One bedroom apartment in a nice area Address: g. Soligorsk, Oktyabrskaya str., D. 8 ⁇ ҡPres…
€50,416
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/7
€66,492
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
€45,565
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/9
€38,716
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/9
One bedroom apartment on Mira Avenue 13 Address: Soligorsk, Mira Ave., D. 13 ⁇ そATTention!…
€36,147
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/9
The perfect choice for a comfortable life Address: g. Soligorsk, Lenina str., D. 36. We pres…
€33,199
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
€29,394
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
Bright 2-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk! Address: g. Soligorsk, Leninskiy Komsomo…
€27,967
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€28,528
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
€28,442
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
€34,245
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/9
€31,867
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
€28,442
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, new building in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, new building
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 14/15
€80,856
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 7/9
€41,379

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir