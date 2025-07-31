  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Portside Residences I, II, and III

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$326,000
;
2
ID: 32725
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Al Ras (~ 700 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

The development reflects the brand's philosophy, inspired by Dubai's seafaring heritage and energy. 

Portside is shaping the future of coastal living — “Live by Design” — combining flowing lines of architectural clarity with elegance. Homes that inspire with both their location and atmosphere.

 

Portside I, II, and III residences draw inspiration from the natural rhythm of nature—their facades gently soften the urban skyline, creating gentle curves like waves spreading across the horizon. Together, the towers create a sense of calm in motion, harmoniously connecting form and environment, capturing light, sea, and sky.

 

The interior spaces also draw inspiration from this dialogue—they reflect the rhythm of everyday life through carefully selected materials, textures, and finishes that connect the shore and the sea. The landscaped areas extend this feeling, combining timelessness and movement, weaving together active public spaces and secluded corners for relaxation.

 

From fitness and wellness areas to retail outlets and lounges, the development becomes not just a place, but a refuge where design, community, and the waterfront merge in harmony, inviting residents to live in unity with their surroundings.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
