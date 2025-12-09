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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Edificio Venecia

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$420,930
;
16
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39441
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 273292738
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Calle Capitan

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Are you dreaming of owning a modern apartment close to the beach in one of the most vibrant and historic areas of Fuengirola? Look no further. This brand new development offers an incredible opportunity to own a luxury property in the heart of Fuengirola, just 200 metres from the stunning Mediterranean coastline. Situated just a stone's throw from the beach, this exclusive development enjoys a prime location, close to Fuengirola's marina and the historic city centre. Imagine stepping out of your modern, high-end apartment and walking to the beach in just a few minutes. You will also find yourself close to a wide range of local amenities, including cafes, restaurants and shopping centres, as well as cultural attractions. The highest quality standards in mind. With 2 to 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom options, these homes are perfect for couples, families or investors looking for an attractive rental opportunity. Each unit comes with: Spacious living areas ranging from 57m² to 117m². Stylish fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances Terraces and patios to enjoy the sunny Mediterranean climate, with penthouses offering 14m² terraces with panoramic views Hot/cold air conditioning for year-round comfort Elevator for added convenience Whether you are looking for a permanent home or a holiday getaway, the Venecia Building offers a blend of comfort, style and convenience. For transportation, Fuengirola train station is close by, offering easy connections to Malaga, Benalmadena, and other destinations along the Costa del Sol. There are also several bus lines, making it easy to explore the surrounding area. For everyday needs, residents have access to several. Fuengirola is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, offering a perfect blend of modern amenities and traditional Spanish charm. With its blue flag beaches, lively promenade, rich history, and cultural activities, Fuengirola is a vibrant city where residents and visitors alike can enjoy a high quality of life. Nightlife in Fuengirola is lively and diverse, from the popular Pogs Old Irish Rock Pub, known for its live music, to the stylish Bar La Plaza, where you can enjoy cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere. Furthermore, excellent transport links, including the nearby train station and Malaga Airport (just 25 minutes away by car), make Fuengirola an easily accessible destination for those looking to visit or commute.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Edificio Venecia
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$420,930
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