  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraiso de Azahar

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraiso de Azahar

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$563,137
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39510
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 249547854
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Sevilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This impressive residential development consists of 10 exclusive homes located in a privileged urban setting in the heart of Estepona. With an architecture that combines classic elements with the latest trends in contemporary design, the project stands out for its exceptional quality and a concept that transforms tradition into modernity. The residences offer spacious interiors and high-end features, available in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, distributed across the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level. These designer homes feature two bathrooms, one en suite, as well as terraces, private pools, and patios, depending on the unit type. They are equipped with fitted kitchens, modern appliances, aerothermal climate control, air conditioning, heating, and double glazing. Each property includes a parking space accessible via a vehicle lift and a storage room. The building also features an elevator, a solar energy system, and a high energy rating. Designed for exceptional year-round living, this development takes full advantage of the Costa del Sol's exceptional climate, with over 300 days of sunshine per year. Its central location in Estepona allows residents to enjoy true luxury, surrounded by top-notch services and with everything within easy reach.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Almazara Views Fase 3
Istan, Hiszpania
od
$682,590
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Celestia Homes
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$329,918
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The View Marbella 3
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,02M
Apartamentowiec Mieszkania z widokiem na morze na osiedlu luxe w Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$690,825
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Macan Beach Residences
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$1,18M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraiso de Azahar
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$563,137
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Era Residence
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$567,687
A new and exclusive boutique development located on the New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by beaches, golf courses, wellness clubs, luxury resorts, and renowned lifestyle destinations, the project o…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Apartamentowiec Amanecer
Orihuela, Hiszpania
od
$209,982
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2023
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Masz ochotę na taras?AMANECER X łączy luksus i funkcjonalność w inspirującej koncepcji, charakteryzującej się kształtami, wykorzystaniem wysokiej jakości materiałów, z różnymi fakturami i doskonałym wykończeniem.Znajduje się w Orihuela Costa, bardzo spokojnej okolicy, otoczonej gajami i tere…
Agencja
IBAKA HOMES RAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$7,28M
Four villas designed to the highest standards of quality and luxury, incorporating energy systems and features of the most avant-garde architecture. These 4 detached villas are located in a prestigious urbanization north of the Golden Mile - Lomas de Marbella Club, opposite the Roman Bridge…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje