Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraiso de Azahar

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This impressive residential development consists of 10 exclusive homes located in a privileged urban setting in the heart of Estepona.
With an architecture that combines classic elements with the latest trends in contemporary design, the project stands out for its exceptional quality and a concept that transforms tradition into modernity.
The residences offer spacious interiors and high-end features, available in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom layouts, distributed across the ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level.
These designer homes feature two bathrooms, one en suite, as well as terraces, private pools, and patios, depending on the unit type.
They are equipped with fitted kitchens, modern appliances, aerothermal climate control, air conditioning, heating, and double glazing. Each property includes a parking space accessible via a vehicle lift and a storage room.
The building also features an elevator, a solar energy system, and a high energy rating.
Designed for exceptional year-round living, this development takes full advantage of the Costa del Sol's exceptional climate, with over 300 days of sunshine per year.
Its central location in Estepona allows residents to enjoy true luxury, surrounded by top-notch services and with everything within easy reach.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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