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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Veridian II

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$1,11M
;
11
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ID: 39398
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 649507202
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Calle Victoria Kent

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy efficiency, and well-being in a well-maintained and private setting. The development consists of 40 homes built using an innovative industrialized construction system, which ensures higher quality standards, faster construction, and superior energy efficiency. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light, thermal comfort, and sound insulation, incorporating solar technology, smart systems, and sustainable materials that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. This development offers spacious common areas designed for well-being and outdoor living, including an infinity pool, a children’s pool, an outdoor social club, a sauna, an urban garden, walking trails, and wellness spaces ideal for yoga, relaxation, and connecting with nature. A project where sustainability, design, and quality of life come together to create homes ready for the future.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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