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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Bellagio

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$3,64M
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39499
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 99156839
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Avenida Fuengirola

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Spectacular villa with an impressive expression of luxury and modern living, located in the popular area of El Higueron, Fuengirola. The villa offers 5 spacious bedrooms, a modern and functional open plan kitchen, which connects to spacious and bright living areas. The generous bathrooms feature high quality materials and finishes, elegant design and modern functionality. The modern and functional design of this villa flows into the living areas, creating an environment that balances style and functionality. Designed for both everyday comfort and sophisticated entertaining, they offer a selection of premium quality countertops in resin, porcelain or natural stone, each combining timeless elegance with exceptional durability. These high quality finishes, combined with elegant cabinetry and a thoughtful layout, enhance the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen while ensuring functionality. The living areas offer a perfect balance of luxury and comfort, and are carefully laid out to create welcoming and sophisticated spaces. Flooded with natural light, these light and airy rooms feature an open plan layout that promotes a sense of fluidity and connectivity, ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. The layout prioritises spaciousness, with large glazed doors and windows that open effortlessly onto expansive terraces. The large windows open effortlessly onto spacious terraces, offering a seamless transition between indoor living and outdoor relaxation. Whether entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments, these versatile spaces offer an exquisite setting for any occasion. Every detail, from the refined finishes to the harmonious integration of materials, contributes to creating an elegant and welcoming environment. Each of the five bedrooms is a private sanctuary, designed to provide both ample space and a unique sense of individuality. These serene retreats combine comfort and sophistication, ensuring privacy and tranquillity in every corner. The bathrooms elevate the experience further, dazzling with high-end materials, elegant design elements and impeccable modern functionality. Created to impress, the bathrooms feature exquisite porcelain stoneware and other premium finishes. These spaces combine stunning aesthetics with practical design, creating an experience focused on comfort and relaxation.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Bellagio
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$3,64M
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