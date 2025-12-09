  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. La Linea de la Concepcion
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos

Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39486
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1545677114
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Wioska
    Santa Margarita
  • Adres
    Camino Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tranquility and privacy. Located in a privileged setting, just minutes from Sotogrande and Gibraltar, it combines nature, the sea, and excellent connections to the main attractions of the Costa del Sol. A place designed for year-round living as well as for enjoying stays by the sea. Designed to savor every moment, it offers a selection of spaces focused on well-being, relaxation, and outdoor living. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, and thoughtfully designed communal areas create an environment where you can disconnect and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. An environment designed for the whole family, with spaces that invite you to share, relax, and live peacefully in a safe and exclusive setting. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments have been designed to maximize natural light and the connection with the outdoors. Spacious open-plan living areas extend onto private terraces and solariums, creating a seamless flow between indoors and outdoors. A lifestyle designed for leisurely enjoyment, where every room invites relaxation, tranquility, and well-being. Spaces that combine functionality, design, and comfort to create a home that lives up to its surroundings. A home designed for living, disconnecting, and sharing. Spaces that invite you to enjoy the views, tranquility, and Mediterranean lifestyle in a unique natural setting. Pristine beaches, proximity to the Rock of Gibraltar, and the unique southern light create an environment that is hard to replicate. A place where tranquility, the sea, and the landscape set the rhythm of each day. Just minutes from the A-7 motorway, this development is located in Torrenueva, next to La Alcaidesa and a short drive from Sotogrande and Gibraltar. A strategic location that combines tranquility by the sea with excellent connections to some of the most exclusive destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Harmony
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$15,36M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vanian Gardens Phase 5
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$491,465
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Célere DelMar 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$444,139
Apartamentowiec Stylowe Apartamenty z Widokiem na Morze w Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Hiszpania
od
$409,556
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcalá 4
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$11,09M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Romero
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,75M
Exclusive private project of only 28 designer apartments distributed in four blocks that offer the perfect combination of apartments and penthouses to meet the needs of our clients. The buildings have a maximum of three floors, ensuring that they blend seamlessly with the natural surrounding…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Nerja, Hiszpania
od
$1,30M
Discover a new level of luxury in the picturesque town of Nerja with our development of 5 stunning villas. Located in the prestigious town of Nerja, these homes have been designed to offer the utmost in comfort, contemporary style and Mediterranean luxury. Modern and Functional Design Each…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amphora Beach Residences Phase 4
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$398,177
When you decide to take a few days to rest, to forget about the day to day work, the city and stress, it is often said that these are days of disconnection. We want to raise this term to its maximum power. In your new home in the area of Manilva you will be surrounded by what really matters…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje