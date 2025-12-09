Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Marbesa

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New Villa project located in Marbella. This property will be built on 3 floors with panoramic lift consisting of an entrance hall, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, and a garden with swimming pool, some trees and shrubs and a swimming pool.
On the first floor, we have the guest toilet, a fully fitted kitchen with all appliances, a living-dining room, the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, and a heated swimming pool.
In the basement, there is a large garage, a laundry room equipped with cupboards, worktop, sink, cinema room, 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom (possibility to add a second bathroom), utility room and distributor.
The solarium has a pergola with sitting area, barbecue area and jacuzzi.
Other features of the property:
- Bathroom walls with Coverlam (Grespania) slabs.
- Bathrooms by Roca - Geberit - Villeroy-Boch.
- Aerothermics/air conditioning.
- Lift.
- Underfloor heating throughout the villa.
- Windows to the ceiling with sunken rail, 5+5/chamber/4+4.
- Invisible doors to ceiling.
- Fully fitted kitchen with aluminium framed doors.
- Island with Coverlam with no visible joints.
- Bosch or AEG appliances.
- Heated swimming pool.
- Blinds in ground floor bedrooms.
- Solar panels and 2 x 10kW lithium batteries.
- Car charger.
- LED lights in the driveway to the garage and at the entrance to the villa.
- Twilight recessed lights.
- Motorised entrance door and gate.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Artola, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.