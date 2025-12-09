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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balcón del Mediterraneo

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$1,56M
;
11
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ID: 39465
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2105089905
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
We present this new development, an exclusive luxury housing project located on the coveted New Golden Mile, Estepona. This impressive development offers 3, 4 and 5 bedroom apartments, with surfaces ranging from 200 to 300 square metres, designed to provide maximum comfort and luxury. Each home includes two parking spaces, ensuring convenience and security. Imagine waking up every day to spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea from the comfort of your spacious home. The spacious and elegant terraces are designed to enjoy the sea breeze and unparalleled sunrises, or for an al fresco dinner or relaxing with a book. This is the perfect space to live the lifestyle you have always dreamed of. It offers common areas that redefine luxury, designed to elevate your living experience. It offers a large outdoor pool with open sea views, an exclusive spa area and a fully equipped gym. It also has a cafeteria and coworking area within the complex, a perfect place to socialize and enjoy unforgettable moments. Located in a privileged setting, surrounded by the best leisure and entertainment options. Just a few minutes away, you will find some of the most renowned golf courses on the Costa del Sol, perfect for sports lovers, one of them being Los Flamingos Golf, El Paraíso Golf Club and La Resina Golf & Country Club. You will be just a step away from a select variety of gourmet restaurants such as Tikitano, Hotel Kempinski and the new gastronomic and leisure complex: Laguna, which make Estepona the ideal place to enjoy life to the fullest. The New Golden Mile offers us a strategic location, just ten minutes from Puerto Banús, one of the most famous marinas in the world, heart of luxury and glamour, where you will find a vibrant social life, renowned designer shops, gourmet restaurants, and a lively nightlife, and Marbella, with its famous old town and exclusive beach clubs.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balcón del Mediterraneo
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
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$1,56M
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