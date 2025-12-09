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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Natura Estepona

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$625,707
;
5
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ID: 39361
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2200177
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Pedro de Valdivia

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New residential project of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in Estepona where you will enjoy stunning sea views. With its cobbled streets, whitewashed buildings with flowers Estepona has a unique charm that has made it a popular destination. In the surrounding areas are some of the most prestigious golf courses in Europe, the most complete offering of restaurants and hotels, fantastic beaches and exclusive commercial areas. Characterised by its excellent travel links, as it's only 5 minutes by car from Estepona, 10 minutes from Puerto Banús and 20 from Marbella. The development is made up of 3 three-storey blocks with: Ground floor with gardenand terraces Middle floor Penthouses with a solarium & large terraces The residential has underground parking and storage rooms. The development offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to their owners. With a selection of top quality materials and a very careful design, this is a development that will not go unnoticed. It stands out for its spacious interiors with large windows through which you can enjoy the wonderful sea views and it also receives natural light. The communal areas have been designed to provide a space in which to enjoy and relax. You will find: Spacious green areas ideal for resting and disconnecting from routine Communal swimming pool with an avant-garde design Chill Out area Coworking Space Gym

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Natura Estepona
Estepona, Hiszpania
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