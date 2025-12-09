  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Rincon de la Victoria
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Idilia Aire

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Idilia Aire

Benagalbon, Hiszpania
od
$534,695
;
15
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39426
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1453943495
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    La Axarquia
  • Miasteczko
    Rincon de la Victoria
  • Wioska
    Benagalbon
  • Adres
    Calle Mino

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This modern residential development consists of 55 homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with pleasant views of the Mediterranean Sea. A project designed for those seeking comfort, location, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Ideally located just 500 metres from the beach, the development combines the tranquility of seaside living with excellent connectivity to major roads such as the A-7 and AP-7. This allows easy access to the city of Málaga, as well as its high-speed train station (AVE) and international airport, both reachable in approximately 30 minutes. The homes feature a modern and functional design, with fully equipped open-plan kitchens, spacious terraces perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, and layouts created for everyday comfort. All units include a parking space and storage room, ensuring convenience and practicality. The development offers a full range of communal amenities designed for wellbeing and leisure, including a swimming pool, gym, sports area, landscaped gardens, and a children’s play area. Additional features include communal parking, bicycle storage, and lifts. In terms of quality specifications, the project includes underfloor heating and an aerothermal heat pump system, providing energy efficiency and year-round comfort. The development is also well connected by public transport, with bus lines M-160, M-163, and M-168 nearby, offering easy access to surrounding areas. A project that perfectly combines location, design, and lifestyle in a unique setting by the Mediterranean—ideal both as a permanent residence and as an investment opportunity.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benagalbon, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Brisas del Mar
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$830,484
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Paraíso Beach Fase 1 Apartamentos
Santa Margarita, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Valle Romano
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$2,84M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$963,590
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ana
Artola, Hiszpania
od
$3,98M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Idilia Aire
Benagalbon, Hiszpania
od
$534,695
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$742,658
This is an exclusive development of 12 semi-detached homes located in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive development of 12 homes combines contemporary design, spaciousness, and privacy in a privileged setting nestled between the sea and nature. Each home h…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Alba
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Alba
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Alba
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Alba
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Alba
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Alba
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$916,019
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Liczba kondygnacji 4
Powierzchnia 95–120 m²
2 obiekty nieruchomości 2
Prezentujemy luksusowe nowe apartamenty, dupleksy i penthouses znajduje się tuż nad morzem między Benidorm i Villajoyosa na Costa Blanca. Te eleganckie białe budynki, każdy z zaledwie sześciu pięter, są otoczone rozległych terenów zielonych i oferują od jednej do czterech sypialni z przestro…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
95.0
887,367
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
120.0
1,24M
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,37M
Newly launched boutique residential development in one of the most exclusive areas of San Pedro de Alcantara, just a few meters from the beach, promenade, boulevard, restaurants, services, and amenities. Easy access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and the main road connections along the Costa del…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje