Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Idilia Aire

This modern residential development consists of 55 homes distributed across three elegant buildings, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with pleasant views of the Mediterranean Sea. A project designed for those seeking comfort, location, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Ideally located just 500 metres from the beach, the development combines the tranquility of seaside living with excellent connectivity to major roads such as the A-7 and AP-7. This allows easy access to the city of Málaga, as well as its high-speed train station (AVE) and international airport, both reachable in approximately 30 minutes. The homes feature a modern and functional design, with fully equipped open-plan kitchens, spacious terraces perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, and layouts created for everyday comfort. All units include a parking space and storage room, ensuring convenience and practicality. The development offers a full range of communal amenities designed for wellbeing and leisure, including a swimming pool, gym, sports area, landscaped gardens, and a children’s play area. Additional features include communal parking, bicycle storage, and lifts. In terms of quality specifications, the project includes underfloor heating and an aerothermal heat pump system, providing energy efficiency and year-round comfort. The development is also well connected by public transport, with bus lines M-160, M-163, and M-168 nearby, offering easy access to surrounding areas. A project that perfectly combines location, design, and lifestyle in a unique setting by the Mediterranean—ideal both as a permanent residence and as an investment opportunity.