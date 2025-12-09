Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Altair

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Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle.
Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find the perfect balance between luxury and tranquility.
Fully fitted kitchens. Bathrooms with cabinets, mirrors, and shower screens. Automated blinds in bedrooms and living room. Porcelain floors; lined built-in wardrobes. Pre-installed air conditioning.
Hot water production system using high-efficiency heat pumps. Smart wall-hung toilet in the master bathroom. Ambient lighting in the bedroom skirting boards.
Gated complex with swimming pools, a paddle tennis court, and a playground. All homes include a parking space, storage room and much more.
Located in a prime location on the Eastern Costa del Sol, facing the Mediterranean Sea in El Morche (Torrox Costa).
Just a stone's throw from the highway.
40 minutes from Málaga.
25 minutes from Vélez-Málaga, capital of the Axarquía region.
45 minutes from the AVE (High Speed Train) station.
50 minutes from the International Airport.
Just minutes from shopping and leisure centers.
An ideal setting for connected living without the stress of large urban centers and for practicing sports and cultural and gastronomic tourism.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Los Llanos, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.