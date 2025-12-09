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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marinsa Altair

Los Llanos, Hiszpania
od
$341,295
;
14
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ID: 39434
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 610303414
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    La Axarquia
  • Miasteczko
    Torrox
  • Wioska
    Los Llanos
  • Adres
    Carretera de Almeria, 23 b

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle. Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find the perfect balance between luxury and tranquility. Fully fitted kitchens. Bathrooms with cabinets, mirrors, and shower screens. Automated blinds in bedrooms and living room. Porcelain floors; lined built-in wardrobes. Pre-installed air conditioning. Hot water production system using high-efficiency heat pumps. Smart wall-hung toilet in the master bathroom. Ambient lighting in the bedroom skirting boards. Gated complex with swimming pools, a paddle tennis court, and a playground. All homes include a parking space, storage room and much more. Located in a prime location on the Eastern Costa del Sol, facing the Mediterranean Sea in El Morche (Torrox Costa). Just a stone's throw from the highway. 40 minutes from Málaga. 25 minutes from Vélez-Málaga, capital of the Axarquía region. 45 minutes from the AVE (High Speed ​​Train) station. 50 minutes from the International Airport. Just minutes from shopping and leisure centers. An ideal setting for connected living without the stress of large urban centers and for practicing sports and cultural and gastronomic tourism.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Los Llanos, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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