Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Vista Del Rey

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Exclusive Contemporary Family Villa in Alhaurín el Grande
Discover this stunning contemporary-style home, designed to offer comfort, elegance, and functionality in every detail. Set on a 833 m² plot, the property boasts a built area of 207 m² and 176 m² of usable space, perfectly distributed to make the most of its layout.
The villa features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, along with a modern fully equipped kitchen and bright living areas that seamlessly connect to the outdoors. A private pool invites you to relax and enjoy outdoor living, while the private parking area adds convenience and security.
Located in one of the most peaceful areas of Alhaurín el Grande, this property combines the privacy of a residential setting with easy access to all amenities. Just minutes away, you’ll find local shops, supermarkets, schools, and a wide range of restaurants, as well as leisure, sports, and nature activities, thanks to the nearby hiking trails and golf courses.
With excellent connections to Málaga, the Costa del Sol, and the airport, this villa is an ideal choice both as a permanent residence and as a high-value investment in one of the most promising areas of the region.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Alhaurin el Grande, Hiszpania
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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