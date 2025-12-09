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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco White

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,25M
;
10
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ID: 39307
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1033124636
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Nicaragua

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This is a contemporary home set on a 434 m² west-facing plot, located in an area close to golf courses, services, and the beach. The project develops a total built area of approximately 160 m², distributed between the main house (110 m²), a 50 m² semi-basement, and generous outdoor spaces. The design follows a clear, functional, and efficient architectural approach, avoiding unnecessary spaces and focusing on practical living. It embraces a modern Mediterranean style defined by simplicity, natural light, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor areas. The main floor is designed for daily living with open-plan spaces that enhance brightness and flow, while the semi-basement expands the functionality of the home, incorporating a wellness area with a sauna as well as a laundry room. This adds versatility and comfort to the overall layout. Outside, the property includes terraces and an integrated ecological swimming pool that blends naturally with the landscape. The project is delivered as a fully inclusive turnkey solution. It covers the plot, architectural design, project management, permits, taxes, and administrative procedures, as well as full construction. The specification includes aerothermal climate control, photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, advanced home automation, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, high-quality porcelain flooring, and complete exterior works including the pool. Overall, this is a modern, elegant, and highly efficient home designed for contemporary living, prioritizing energy performance, comfort, and usability while maintaining a clean and refined architectural expression.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco White
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,25M
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