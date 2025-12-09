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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa South Sand

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$904,432
;
10
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39412
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 339221119
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Hungria

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive development of homes with 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and common areas that will allow you to enjoy all the comforts in Estepona, with outdoor pools to make the most of the wonderful climate of the Costa del Sol and indoor pools for swimming during the winter months. There’s also a gym to get fit without leaving home and a communal lounge for all residents. Here, you will breathe peace and enjoy the sea and the mountains in a place where you can have everything just a step away without losing a bit of your privacy. A privileged life, without haste, with the possibility of having everything within reach and the exclusivity of living in a perfect environment. You will find all the services you need very close to your new home to make your daily life very comfortable. If you prefer to travel, this new promotion offers quick access to the A7 motorway and easy connections to the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar. This project is characterized by its privileged location, allowing you to feel a total connection with nature and the surroundings. It also features modern architecture of excellent quality and surprising amenities. A place to relax, watching the sunrise or sunset from your terrace with sea views.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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