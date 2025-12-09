Dzielnica mieszkaniowa South Sand

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Exclusive development of homes with 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and common areas that will allow you to enjoy all the comforts in Estepona, with outdoor pools to make the most of the wonderful climate of the Costa del Sol and indoor pools for swimming during the winter months. There’s also a gym to get fit without leaving home and a communal lounge for all residents.
Here, you will breathe peace and enjoy the sea and the mountains in a place where you can have everything just a step away without losing a bit of your privacy. A privileged life, without haste, with the possibility of having everything within reach and the exclusivity of living in a perfect environment.
You will find all the services you need very close to your new home to make your daily life very comfortable. If you prefer to travel, this new promotion offers quick access to the A7 motorway and easy connections to the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar.
This project is characterized by its privileged location, allowing you to feel a total connection with nature and the surroundings. It also features modern architecture of excellent quality and surprising amenities. A place to relax, watching the sunrise or sunset from your terrace with sea views.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Odłóż to.