Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One 80 Collection

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This stylish boutique development is conveniently located a few
minutes far away from the delightful town of Estepona, one of the most popular
beachside resorts on Spain’s southern coast.
Close to this thriving centre, an elegant apartment complex arranged in 40 low-rise residences
available in 2, 3 and 4-bedroom configurations. Its elevated position
endows it with breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar
and the coast of Africa gracing the horizon.
Each home has been designed to make the most of the light of
this privileged area, with open-plan interiors and expansive outdoor
terraces offering an ideal vantage point to soak in the glorious
scenery.
The variety of layouts offered ensures that families and
couples, and permanent residents, as well as those seeking
a sound investment property, can be assured there’s a home to suit all
requirements.
The wide golden beaches that border the town stretch far into
the distance, while the area is a haven for golf enthusiasts.
With the chic luxury yachting marina Puerto Banús a short drive
along the coast, and the ultimate luxury destination of Marbella mere
minutes further, few locations can be more practical or desirable.
With exclusive garden apartments, middle-floor and penthouse
properties, this new development offers an array of choices with a home
to suit everyone.
Create a private oasis with a garden apartment, enjoy
the expansive terrace of the middle-floor homes, or live the desirable
penthouse lifestyle with huge solariums offering stunning panoramic
views of the Andalusian coast and countryside.
Here awaits an enviable sense of security and community.
Offering underground parking and a private storage room for each
apartment, the complex also features ample communal space to indulge in
recreation and relaxation.
The azure-blue swimming pool is the ideal
spot to cool down under the Mediterranean sun, take advantage of the
fully equipped gymnasium to hone fitness or enjoy the sights and scents
of the beautifully landscaped gardens.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Odłóż to.