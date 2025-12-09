  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Ojen
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calle Miró

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calle Miró

Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$359,384
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39587
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1482522507
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Wioska
    Ojen

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior design concept. Functionality, comfort, and efficiency come together in these brand-new homes. The properties feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a bright, practical, and modern layout. The open-concept kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped, designed to blend seamlessly into the main living area, enhancing the sense of spaciousness and continuity. The homes offer private terraces measuring 6.36 m², 8.53 m², and 31.75 m², providing versatile outdoor spaces perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, a quiet reading nook, or simply relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round, with views of the sea and mountains. For added convenience, each property includes a parking space and a storage room. As an exclusive added value, a complete furnishing and styling plan by the prestigious firm Kave Home is included, allowing you to visualize and personalize your new home from the very beginning. An excellent opportunity to acquire a modern and efficient home, ideal as a primary residence or as a high-potential investment, strategically located between nature and the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ojen, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Hiszpania
od
$1,18M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika I
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$613,193
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Solana Village
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$466,436
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty z Basenem Blisko Morza w El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Hiszpania
od
$341,995
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,08M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Calle Miró
Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$359,384
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Apartamentowiec Luksusowe Apartamenty Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$726,972
Rok realizacji 2026
Luksusowe Apartamenty z 2 i 3 Sypialniami, Basenem Komunalnym, Kilka Metrów od Plaży w Villajoyosa Ultranowoczesne apartamenty położone w Villajoyosa, często nazywanej La Vila Joiosa, to malownicze nadmorskie miasteczko położone w prowincji Alicante, na terenie Wspólnoty Walenckiej w Hiszpan…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$1,19M
Welcome to an exclusive development of 14 semi-detached villas situated frontline to the prestigious El Soto golf course in La Mairena. Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the golf course and the sea, combining comfort and elegance in a serene setting. With a plot size of 400 m² a…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty w Odległości Krótkiego Spaceru od Plaży w Orihuela
Orihuela, Hiszpania
od
$599,580
Rok realizacji 2026
Eleganckie Apartamenty z 2, 3, i 4 Sypialniami w Odległości Spaceru od Plaży w Playa Flamenca Położone w odległości spaceru od plaży, te nowoczesne apartamenty zapewniają dogodny dostęp do licznych codziennych udogodnień w nadmorskim miasteczku. Warto wspomnieć o odbywającym się co sobotę tę…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje