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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vanian Park

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$610,918
;
12
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ID: 39339
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 85607623
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located next to Selwo Park, in one of the best areas of Estepona, you will enjoy an environment with all amenities nearby, just a few minutes from the beach and with excellent transport links, with 50 exclusive 2- and 3-bedroom multi-family homes. It is characterized by its privileged location where you can feel a total connection with nature and the environment. All the rooms in the home are designed so that you can feel comfortable surrounded by the highest quality finishes. The large windows and open spaces on all floors ensure that the home is always bright. In addition, spaces have been designed to allow you to enjoy the common areas of your home to the fullest. It will have a swimming pool, gym, and community room, among other amenities. It is located next to Selwo Park, in one of the best areas of Estepona, surrounded by nature and green spaces. It is just a few minutes from the beach and has excellent transport links. Thanks to its excellent connection to the A7 motorway, you will be just a few minutes away from iconic locations such as Puerto Banús and Sotogrande, making Vanian Park an ideal choice for those seeking quality of life without sacrificing proximity to the sea and the main points of interest on the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vanian Park
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$610,918
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