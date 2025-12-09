Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa

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Imagine an exclusive enclave combining modern design, comfort and luxury.
These 9 magnificent detached villas are set on spacious plots of approximately 600 m², offering a private and privileged space.
Each home has four elegant bedrooms, all en-suite, ensuring privacy and comfort for its residents. An additional cloakroom complements the communal areas, which include a bright open-plan living-dining-kitchen area, designed to maximise natural light and create a welcoming and sophisticated ambience.
The jewel of each villa is its private swimming pool, perfect for enjoying sunny days, surrounded by a lush natural garden. In addition, the properties have private parking for two vehicles, providing practicality and security. Built to the highest quality standards, these villas stand out for their A+ certification in energy efficiency, guaranteeing a sustainable and environmentally responsible lifestyle.
The location is simply unbeatable: just 150 metres from the beach, offering the possibility of enjoying the sea and the Mediterranean breeze at any time. The surrounding area also offers excellent connectivity and a wide range of services. Supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies, health centres, public transport, local shops, gyms and tennis courts are all within easy reach, facilitating a comfortable and dynamic life.
These villas are not just homes, they are an oasis where modern elegance blends with the tranquillity of the coastal environment, creating an ideal place to live or enjoy a dream holiday.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Manilva, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
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