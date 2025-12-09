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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Arcos Luxury Villas

Nerja, Hiszpania
od
$1,30M
;
10
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ID: 39118
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1595550630
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    La Axarquia
  • Miasteczko
    Nerja
  • Adres
    Calle Cartama

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover a new level of luxury in the picturesque town of Nerja with our development of 5 stunning villas. Located in the prestigious town of Nerja, these homes have been designed to offer the utmost in comfort, contemporary style and Mediterranean luxury. Modern and Functional Design Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 3 or 4 full bathrooms and open plan living spaces that seamlessly integrate stylish interiors with spacious terraces.Private Pools and Outdoor Spaces. The villas are equipped with private heated swimming pools, ideal for year-round enjoyment, surrounded by luxuriously finished outdoor areas offering panoramic sea views. The terraces and gardens are designed to maximise the connection with nature, creating a perfect retreat for relaxing or entertaining guests. These properties have been built using top brand materials and the best techniques available. Some outstanding features include: Aerothermal climate control, with underfloor heating and hot and cold air conditioning, large format porcelain floors and staircases with matching finishes, anthracite grey aluminium carpentry with double glazing and mechanised blinds, advanced domotics for centralised control of lighting, security and air conditioning. Kitchens fitted with Bosch or similar appliances and porcelain worktops. Unrivalled location located just minutes from Nerja's most emblematic beaches, such as the famous Burriana Beach, these villas are also close to the Balcon de Europa, restaurants, shops and other local amenities. The combination of privacy, proximity to the sea and accessibility makes these properties a unique opportunity for both permanent residence and investment.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Nerja, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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