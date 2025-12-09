  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$721,270
;
8
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39423
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 447004801
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Adres
    Calle Vacaciones, 31

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive project that combines the best of both worlds: the serenity of the mountains and proximity to the sea. We know that the home you are looking for is just like you: it has your personality, your unique way of seeing life, and a touch of singularity that makes it a space just for you. That's why we're offering you an exclusive development of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom homes ranging from 126 m² to 141 m², both with impressive terraces from 63 m² in one of the best municipalities in Malaga. Located in a privileged setting, these homes are surrounded by gardens and spacious common areas, designed to offer you maximum comfort and well-being. Here, you will enjoy spectacular views and the sunny climate of the Costa del Sol, in an ideal environment to relax and reconnect with nature. In addition, the complex is designed with your well-being in mind, with facilities such as a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and spaces designed to disconnect and live in harmony with an incomparable environment. The homes stand out for their spacious and bright interiors, designed to maximize comfort and functionality, in perfect harmony with their surroundings. Every detail has been carefully thought out to provide a feeling of spaciousness, with high-quality finishes that combine elegance and modern style. In Estepona, you will breathe peace and enjoy the tranquility of living in an area with all the amenities you need close by. Very close to the development, you will find Estepona's most exclusive beaches, where you can relax and admire the beauty of the landscape. Enjoy a strategic location next to the A-7 motorway, allowing you to reach other places of interest quickly and easily.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$624,570
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Hiszpania
od
$470,630
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa MOON 64
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$434,355
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Acqua Gardens
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$596,811
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luz 2
Benidorm, Hiszpania
od
$406,286
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Unika Collection
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$721,270
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$631,396
An exclusive development of 84 luxury homes with spacious interiors, large terraces, spectacular views, communal areas, swimming pool and club area. A few meters from the beach and surrounded by natural areas. Is in a privileged location, very close to stores and restaurants and five minut…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Copenhague 39
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$6,54M
KLUCZOWA READY VILLA W SERCE NUEVY ANDALUCIA Ta wspaniała willa w dobrze ugruntowanej okolicy w sercu Nueva Andalucia przeszła pełną transformację od podłoża do najwyższych możliwych specyfikacji konstrukcyjnych. Oferując 5 sypialni, 7 łazienek pełnego luksusu to stanowi ostateczny we współ…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Zespół mieszkaniowy AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Hiszpania
od
$406,622
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 94–137 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
AREAbeach IV oferuje 30 wyjątkowych domów, każdy z prywatnym terenem, kuchnią na świeżym powietrzu i basenem. Każdy szczegół jest starannie dobierany, aby zagwarantować wysokiej jakości wykończenie i urbanizację, która dba o każdy aspekt Twojego dobrego samopoczucia
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje