Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri Fase 3

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Exclusive apartment complex with Mediterranean essence located in the resin golf just 10 minutes from San Pedro de Alcantara, and 15 minutes from Puerto Banus.
Surrounded by mountainous environment and 10 minutes from the beach. It guarantees maximum privacy and optimizes the use of sunlight.
The interior spaces, spacious and perfectly distributed, stand out for their spaciousness and brightness. Thanks to the large terraces of the high-rise homes, the solariums of the penthouses and the private gardens of the first floor, the wonderful environment of the Costa del Sol is part of each home.
On the exterior, the soft and singular lines blend with the landscape, generating a symbiosis between the buildings and the gardens. An integrating vision based on the premise that good architecture starts with respect and integration in its urban and natural context.
Among the complete community facilities, special mention should be made of its two outdoor swimming pools, its coworking area, its fully equipped gymnasium and its sauna with shower area.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.