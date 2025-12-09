  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri Fase 3

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri Fase 3

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$510,805
;
17
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39101
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1889459855
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive apartment complex with Mediterranean essence located in the resin golf just 10 minutes from San Pedro de Alcantara, and 15 minutes from Puerto Banus. Surrounded by mountainous environment and 10 minutes from the beach. It guarantees maximum privacy and optimizes the use of sunlight. The interior spaces, spacious and perfectly distributed, stand out for their spaciousness and brightness. Thanks to the large terraces of the high-rise homes, the solariums of the penthouses and the private gardens of the first floor, the wonderful environment of the Costa del Sol is part of each home. On the exterior, the soft and singular lines blend with the landscape, generating a symbiosis between the buildings and the gardens. An integrating vision based on the premise that good architecture starts with respect and integration in its urban and natural context. Among the complete community facilities, special mention should be made of its two outdoor swimming pools, its coworking area, its fully equipped gymnasium and its sauna with shower area.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Hiszpania
od
$271,510
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa VILLA HORIZON Cortesín
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$7,39M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Martagina Hills
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$742,658
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altoasis Phase II
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$534,980
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa IDYLLIC 2
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$546,072
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Capri Fase 3
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$510,805
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunhill
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$373,149
This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a furnished and equipped American kitchen, and all of them designed to improve your quality of life thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality and quality of the con…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
This exclusive contemporary villa stands out for its sophisticated design, generous spaces, and a carefully planned layout across three levels, created to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and wellbeing. With approximately 257 m² of interior built area, the property perfectly combines living,…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$256,557
Discover a new concept of urban living, where sophisticated design meets modern comfort. Each home has been carefully designed to offer a unique, intimate atmosphere with personality. 58 boutique apartments with high-end finishes, functional layouts, and impeccable attention to detail—space…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje